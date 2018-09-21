‘Reflection’ promised by West Sussex County Council over Velo South process

The county council has said it will be asking its members and parish councils for ‘feedback’ on how Velo South was organised.

In addition to an initial statement issued directly after the cancellation of Sunday’s event, West Sussex County Council has now promised to ‘reflect’ on how it ‘supports the delivery’ of similar events.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council reiterated sympathies to those who had prepared for the event or who had to make alternative, and now unnecessary arrangements for the day.

He said: “We do understand that there are many thousands of people who will be disappointed that the event is not going ahead this weekend.

“Undoubtedly there will have been a lot of hard training and potentially funds raised for various charities too, and we do sympathise with the organisers and the many cyclists who were incredibly excited to be taking part in this rather unique event.

“We do recognise there are many businesses and individuals who have been inconvenienced by the event and have made alternative arrangements for the day, only to now find they are not required.

“Equally there will be many businesses around the whole of the county who hoped to benefit from the event who now stand to miss out by the event being cancelled, and we do sympathise with them also.

“But obviously safety comes first in any large event though, and we are pleased the organisers are taking that duty so seriously.

“We will now reflect on the process and consider how we support the delivery of events like this in the future.

“We will be speaking with all local members and parish councils over the coming days and weeks to gather their feedback.”

It follows a call from protest group Stop Velo South for any future events to include greater consultation with residents.

