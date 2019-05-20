Plans to revamp Bognor Regis’ seafront bandstand

Plans to revamp the bandstand on Bognor Regis’ seafront have been submitted.

Back in January Arun District Council secured nearly £50,000 of Government funding for improvements to the grade II listed structure on the promenade.

Now a planning application has been submitted for the works, which include redecorating the entire structure, reinstating the missing pieces of ornamental metalwork as well as removing the yellow brink plinth and step and reinstating with red brick.

The entrance gate would be relocated from the south elevation to the west, new non-slip tiles in a geometric pattern laid, new lighting installed, a horizontal ceiling fitted and Perspex sheeting put behind the balustrading to form windbreaks.

According to the application: “The proposed alterations would result in some subtle changes and improvements to the external appearance in addition to a modest degree of alteration work.

“These proposals would be sensitively carried out to maintain the historic appearance of the existing building as much as reasonably possible and to retain the special architectural characteristics and qualities.

“The proposals are a sensitive and sympathetic approach to improve and enhance the site in an appropriate manner whilst retaining the general character, appearance and setting of the existing building whilst also helping to ensure a sustainable long-term future for the building.

“The building could also be utilised for external seating and this may be subject of a separate planning application in due course.”

Prior to the Second World War there was a wooden bandstand on the promenade.

The current bandstand was purchased by Cheltenham Council in 1920 and remained there until 1948 when it was sold to Bognor Regis Urban District Council.

The bandstand originally had glass panels but these were not re-fitted when it was relocated to Bognor Regis.

A number of alterations have been carried out, most recently in 1992 when it was dismantled and removed for extensive conservation work.

Many of the original finely-detailed cast iron elements that had been lost due to erosion and damage were replaced with aluminium.

To comment visit www.arun.gov.uk/weekly-lists using code BR/120/19/PL.