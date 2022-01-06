Plans to Donnington dentist development approved

Plans for Donnington dentists development has been approved by Chichester District Council.

By Sam Pole
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:19 pm
Mr Clive Goves’ application to rectify existing developments at Chichester Dental Practice Building on Stockbridge Road in Donnington has been approved by Chichester District Council.

The existing development on a third dental was approved and subsequently built on in 2007.

The application will provide a certificate of lawfulness to regularise the use of the third room as a dental surgery as opposed to an ancillary dental use.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal and use the reference 21/02095/ELD

