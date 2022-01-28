Plans for nine new houses in Nutbourne submitted

Plans for nine new houses in Nutbourne has been submitted to Chichester District Council. SUS-220128-160407001

Plans will see the houses build on the 41979.25 square foot land East of Priors Orchard on Inlands Road.

Two two-bed, six three-bed and one four-bed plus will be constructed.

The area is currently being used as a five-pitch gypsy pitch site with static caravans on the premises.

20 new car parking spaces will also be built alongside the development.

To view the full planning application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/03665/FUL