Plans for new housing at Eartham Quarry refused

Plans for new housing at Eartham Quarry has been refused by Chichester District Council.

The plans would have seen the conversion of an agricultural building at Eartham Quarry in the land East of Boxgrove into two new housing structures.

In a statement of refusal Chichester District Council said: “The building is not of a stature or condition that is considered to be suitable for conversion as

a result of its dilapidated walls, roofs and the condition of the metal portal frame.

“The walls cladding and roof sheeting are proposed to be replaced and the portal frame requires corrosion treatment.

“The proposed creation of two dwellings from this dilapidated building would require significant works and fundamental building operations that would result in a new build and which would go well beyond what is reasonably necessary to convert the building into residential use.

The proposed plans would have seen the new housing be used as a residential on the site at Eartham Lane.

Chichester District Council continued in their statement of planning: “Furthermore, the approach to the works confirm that the building is not suitable for conversion to residential use, in the first instance.

“The extent of required work is considered to constitute new development to erect dwellings that requires planning permission, rather than works to convert an existing building into a dwellings.

“Consequently, the proposed works would effectively result in new buildings, rather than the conversion of the existing building.”

In a statement Boxgrove Parish Council made no comment on the plans but wanted to “request that the case officer ensure the prior agricultural use.”

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/03407/PA3Q