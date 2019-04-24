Plans for apartment blocks in Walberton homes development approved

Plans for 175 new homes have been approved in Walberton, including five apartment blocks.

Full planning permission has been granted for the collection of detatched and semi-detached houses, terraced houses and five apartment buildings on land east of Tye Lane.

In accordance with an outline application approved in 2018, access to the site will be directly off Yapton Road.

Officers at Arun District Council have now agreed the details of the development for 12 one-bedroom flats, 39 two-bedroom homes, 58 three-bedroom houses and 66 four-bedroom houses.

The larger properties are set to be predominantly for market sale, with the one-bedroom flats and some larger flats and houses allocated as affordable homes.

A decision to include a high proportion of four-bedroom properties was found to be justified given issues with the site’s density.

See application reference WA/95/18/RES.