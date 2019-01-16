Plans for 300 Pagham homes to be discussed for a third time in three months

Plans for 300 homes in Pagham are set to be discussed a third planning meeting in the space of three months.

During a debate on an application for land north of Hook Lane an Arun District Council development control committee meeting was suspended by its chairman back in October.

When debate reopened at the committee’s November meeting the plans were deferred to allow for an independent assessment of the submitted road safety audit.

This work has now been completed and the application is due to be discussed again on Wednesday January 23, with officers recommending approval.

According to their report: “Based on the findings of the RSA audit review, there are not considered to be any outstanding safety issues associate with the proposed accesses that will not be satisfactorily addressed through the proposed conditions and at the detailed design stage through the Stage 2 RSA.”

A separate outline application for 65 homes off Horns Lane in Pagham is also set to be discussed at the same meeting next week.

Two other large scale developments for Pagham have been recently been approved by Arun councillors.

An application for 400 homes on land south of Summer Lane, was approved in October, while proposals for 280 homes north of Sefter Lane were given the go-ahead in November.