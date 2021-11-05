Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldwick

AW/366/21/HH: 7 Cedar Close. Erection of single storey rear extension with first floor juliet balcony, installation of 2 x side dormers following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Planning

Angmering

A/227/21/OUT: Wilmington, Arundel Road. Outline application with all matters reserved (except access) for the erection of 7 no. residential dwellings, vehicular & pedestrian access, with all matters reserved except for access. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan (Countryside).

A/223/21/HH: 38 East Drive. Erection of single storey rear and side extension following the demolition of existing conservatory.

Arundel

AB/116/21/L: 56 Tarrant Street. Listed building consent for a replacement flat roof, new lantern and sedum roof.

AB/130/21/HH: 55 Fitzalan Road. Erection of single storey rear extension. First floor extension and front facing dormer. Porch to front.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/138/21/HH: 17 Downview Road, Barnham. Single storey front extension with alterations to fenestration.

Bersted

BE/143/21/HH: 19 South Way. Readvertisement due to amended plans. Removal of existing three lean-to structures and erection of single storey side and rear extension.

BE/153/21/A: Rolls Royce Technology And Logistics Centre, Newlands Road. Installation: 1 x non-illuminated fascia sign, 4 x non-illuminated totem signs and 2 x flags.

Bognor Regis

BR/236/21/PL: Deal House, 11-15 Sturges Road. Demolition of existing garage and replacement with 1 No. 1 bedroom self contained unit. Additional cycle store and bin storage amendments. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.

BR/250/21/PL: Unit 5, Dickinson Plac. Ground & first floor extensions. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/142/21/HH: 38 Vermont Drive. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include 2 x side dormers, Juliet balcony and conversion of roof from hip to gable end and single storey ground infill extension.

EP/144/21/HH: 34 Orchard Road. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Felpham

FP/230/21/HH: Spring Cottage, 90 Felpham Road. Partial conversion of existing garage. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Felpham Conservation Area).

FP/197/21/HH: 15 Vicarage Lane. Readvertisement due to amended plans. Detached garage.

FP/229/21/HH: 11 Chaucer Way. Single storey side extension and replacement front porch.

FP/231/21/T: Various Locations Gateway Lodge, Felpham Road. Fell 1 No. Ornamental Cherry tree (T1); Fell 1 No. Horse Chestnut tree (T2); Crown reduction of 1 No. Olive tree by maximum 2m to leave height 4m and spread 2m (T3).

FP/233/21/HH: 17 Bala Crescent. Single storey rear and side extension, loft conversion and 1 x rear dormer.

FP/232/21/HH: 63 Downveiw Road. Removal of existing conservatory & erection of single storey side & rear extensions.

FP/237/21/HH: 42 Minton Road. Erection of single storey side and rear extension including the installation of front porch.

Ferring

FG/159/21/HH: Magalia, Tamarisk Way. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear extension.

FG/172/21/T: Land south of The Pantiles. 1 No. Ash tree - reduce canopy by 2m to leave height 7-9m and spread 4-6m.

FG/190/21/CLE: Ferring Country Centre And Riding Stables, Rife Way. Lawful development certificate for existing use for dog agility classes using indoor riding school facilities.

FG/192/21/HH: 37 Ferringham Lane. Dormer extension.

FG/193/21/HH: 5 Colindale Road. Two storey side extension & ground floor front extension.

Kingston

K/50/21/HH: Beachy House, Middle Way, Kingston Gorse. Erection of two storey side extension, first floor front and rear extension, detached garage with storage room and associated external works.

Littlehampton

LU/306/21/T: Winterton Lodge, Goda Road. 1 No. Lime tree (T1) - Crown lift to 4m and shorten back roadside growth by 1m on north & west sides to height 16m & spread 7m. 2 No. Chestnuts and 4 No. Sycamores (G1) - reduce lateral growth on south & east side by 2m to leave height 16m & spread 4-5m. 1 No. Sweet Chestnut (T2) - Crown lift to 3m; 1 No Sweet Chestnut (T3) - reduce away from property by 2m to leave height 17m and spread 10m 2No. Holm Oaks (G2) - Crown lift to 3m and Crown reduction to height 18m and spread 8m.

LU/333/21/HH: 2 Larkspur Close. Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and part conversion of garage to habitable use.

LU/335/21/HH: 14 West Head. Erection of self-contained annexe in rear following the demolition of existing rear shed.

LU/334/21/HH: 3 Maltravers Drive. Single storey rear infill extension.

Middleton

M/133/21/HH: 15 Old Point. Erection of single storey side/rear extension.

Pagham

P/148/21/HH: Butterlees Barn, Pagham Road. Single storey extension to existing residential barn complex.

Rustington

R/264/21/HH: 9 Meadway. Single storey rear extensions.

R/266/21/HH: 37 Church Road. Conversion of roof space to habitable use with rear dormer and velux rooflights to front elevation.

R/270/21/HH: 37 Kirdford Close. Erection of single storey front/side extension.

Walberton

WA/100/21/HH: Southwood Lodge, West Walberton Lane. Hip to gable annexe roof extension, 1 x replacement rear dormer and re-roofing.