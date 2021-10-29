Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/121/21/PL: Rear of Green Gables, Northfields Lane, Westergate. Demolition of swimming pool buildings and erection of 1 No. new dwelling using the existing access. This site is in CIL Zone 2 & is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Planning

AL/122/21/T: Land east of Arun Veterinary Group, Nyton Road, Westergate. Fell 1 No. Holm Oak tree.

Aldwick

AW/288/21/HH: 127 Nyetimber Lane. Single storey front extension to extend existing garage.

AW/346/21/T: 10 Sefton Avenue. Fell to ground level 4 No. Leylandii tree.

AW/349/21/T: 5 Old Farm Close. Reduce 1 No. Yew (T1)tree by 1.5m-2m to give clearance from building, finished spread measurement 6. Fell to ground level 1 No. Leylandii tree (T2). 1 No. Cedar tree (T3) reduce crown to leave height 6m and spread 5m.

AW/350/21/HH: Merton Down, Wessex Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension, garage conversion to self-contained annexe and installation of first floor balcony following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

AW/354/21/HH: 4 Alexander Close. Single storey front extension as part of conversion of garage.

AW/355/21/HH: 18 Sefton Avenue. Retention of detached annexe.

AW/356/21/HH: 46 Westminster Drive. Single storey side extension (resubmission following AW/160/21/HH).

AW/358/21/HH: 16 Wilman Gardens. Loft conversion to form new first floor (resubmission following AW/277/21/HH).

Bognor Regis

BR/230/21/PL: 1 London Road. Installation of new shopfront. This site is in CIL Zone 1 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/246/21/HH: 93 Chichester Road. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include a rear flat roof dormer and conversion of roof from hip to gable end.

East Preston

EP/139/21/HH: 6 Kithurst Close. External works comprising: walls, electric gates and detached timber shed.

Felpham

FP/221/21/A: 103-105 Felpham Way. Installation of 1 x externally illuminated fascia sign and 1 x non-illuminated panel sign.

FP/225/21/T: 2A Blakes Road. Crown reduction of 1 No. Holm Oak tree (T1) by 1m to the height and spread, to leave a finishing height of 8m and spread of 7m.

FP/227/21/HH: 12 Warwick Place. Single storey rear and side extension.

FP/228/21/T: 11A Outerwyke Avenue. Reduce all limbs on 1 No. Turkey Oak by 2 m to leave 6m.

Ferring

FG/180/21/PL: Adjacent to Greystoke Road. Upgrade of the existing radio equipment incorporating the replacement of the existing 13.8m Mast and associated antennas with a new 20m mast antennas and ancillary support units and development works ancillary thereto, including the refresh of the existing cabinets. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

FG/188/21/PL: Ferring Country Centre And Riding Stables, Rife Way. Continuance of use without compliance with condition 3 imposed under FG/28/93 relating to use of proposed building.

FG/189/21/PL: Ferring Country Centre And Riding Stables, Rife Way. Continuance of use without compliance with condition 2 imposed under FG/103/97 relating to use of proposed building.

Kingston

K/45/21/HH: Sea Lodge, Coastal Road. Demolition and replacement of existing rear extension with new single storey extension and first floor terrace above with external staircase. Replacement of main roof and 4no. new dormers with windows. Replacement roof tiles to single-storey projections on North elevation. Proposed rear single storey minor extension to garage to form entrance lobby. Alterations to external facade of house and replacement windows and doors throughout. Associated landscaping to suit.

K/46/21/HH: 25 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Erection of single, part two storey rear extension with balcony and conversion of garage to habitable use following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

K/49/21/HH: Flint Barn, Peak Lane, Kingston Gorse. Single storey front extension, first floor front/side extension, first floor rear extension and conversion of roofspace to habitable use with installation of 3 x juliette balconies.

Littlehampton

LU/315/21/PL: 12 Cornwall Road. Change of use from (C3) Dwelling house to 7 bed House in Multiple Occupation (Sui Generis) (resubmission following LU/240/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a House in Multiple Occupation.

LU/328/21/A: Unit 2, Broad Piece. Installation of 3 x internally illuminated and 2 x non-illuminated fascia signs.

Middleton

M/134/21/HH: 2 Sea Way. Replacement detached garage.

M/135/21/T: 16 Ancton Way, Elmer. Reduce overhang of 2 No. Sycamores by 3m to leave 2m.

Pagham

P/133/21/HH: 114 The Causeway. Retrospective application for single story rear extension.

P/147/21/RES: Land adjacent to Sefter School House, Sefter Road, Bognor Regis. Approval of reserved matters following P/116/19/OUT for 4 No semi detached 3 bed & 2 No detached 4-bed dwellings with associated access, parking & gardens (resubmission following P/111/21/RES). This site is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Rustington