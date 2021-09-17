Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/89/21/PL: Mildmay, Hook Lane. Demolition of existing property and erection of new 4 bed dwelling house with ancillary parking.

AL/115/21/HH: Lidsey Barns, Tithe Barn, Lidsey Road, Bognor Regis. Erection of single storey side conservatory.

Aldwick

AW/287/21/T: 1 The Drive. Crown reduction of 4 No Holm Oak trees to height 17m spread 13m (T1), height 17m spread 12m (T2), height 17m spread 10m (T3) and height 17m spread 11m (T5). Crown reduction of 1 No. Beech tree to height 7m and spread 4m.

AW/300/21/HH: 15 Aldwick Avenue. Erection of two storey front extension, hip to gable roof extension and garden/store room in rear.

AW/308/21/HH: 1 The Moorings, 43 Aldwick Avenue. Installation of ground to first floor lift to the side of dwelling.

Angmering

A/184/21/PL: Land South of Water Lane. Construction of a weir upstream of the culverted road access to the Land South of Water Lane Development, Angmering as Phase 1 of the Angmering Flood Alleviation Scheme. This application is subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment & is in CIL Zone 1 & is not CIL Liable as other development.

A/190/21/PO: Land South of Water Lane. Application to enter a deed of variation to s106 dated 7/3/19 in order to modify the definition of Green Infrastructure, Mortgagee in Possession clause and off-site highway works clause.

A/176/21/HH: Arlington, The Thatchway. Erection of single storey rear extension.

A/192/21/T: Field House, The Thatchway. Crown lift 1 No. Turkey oak (T1) to 7m.

Bersted

BE/142/21/HH: 44 Elbridge Avenue. Erection of single storey side extension.

BE/143/21/HH: 19 South Way. Removal of existing three lean-to structures and erection of single storey side and rear extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/216/21/HH: 32 Wellington Road. Erection of single storey rear and side extension.

BR/219/21/HH: 25 Hillsboro Road. Erection of single storey side extension.

Felpham

FP/194/21/HH: Cheval De Mer, 3 Culver Road. Erection of single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration/openings following the demolition of existing rear bay structure.

FP/195/21/HH: 28 Lionel Avenue. Removal of existing porch, conservatory and detached garage. Erection of two storey side extension, single storey front extension and single storey rear extension.

FP/197/21/HH: 15 Vicarage Lane. Detached garage.

FP/198/21/HH: 19 Pennyfields. Erection of two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and external alterations following the demolition of existing single storey side extensions.

Ferring

FG/162/21/HH: 33 Downview Avenue. Erection of single storey store room to front.

Littlehampton

LU/263/21/PL: Land at Unit 4 Hawthorn Road. Construction of a two-storey office building (Use Class E). This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

LU/267/21/HH: 21 East Ham Road. Erection of single storey side extension, single storey other side porch extension and alterations to fenestration following the demolition of existing side extension.

LU/269/21/HH: 10 Swanbourne Road. Erection of single storey rear extension, front porch and loft conversion with 1 x rear and 1 x front dormer.

Middleton

M/123/21/PL: 27 Central Drive. Erection of 1 No. 2 bed detached dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.

M/126/21/HH: 4 Ancton Close, Ancton. Erection of single storey side/rear extension following demolition of existing detached garage.

Pagham

P/127/21/RES: Land North of Sefter Road & 80 Rose Green Road. Approval of reserved matters pursuant to condition 1 (Reserved Matters details), condition 6 (Design Code Masterplan) & condition 7 (landscaping and layout details) of Outline planning permission P/134/16/OUT for the erection of 250 No. dwellings, (including affordable homes), replacement scout hut, land for an Ambulance Community Response Post Facility, demolition of 80 Rose Green Road & provision of Public Open Spaces including associated children’s play areas, landscaping, drainage & earthworks (resubmission of P/49/21/RES). This site also lies within the parish of Aldwick & falls within Pagham North SD2, CIL Zone 1 (Zero Rated).

Yapton