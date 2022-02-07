Planned council investments in Bognor Regis welcomed

Arun District Council is putting together its budget for 2022/23, with a number of proposed spending areas discussed at committee meetings over the last few weeks.

A total of £100,000 has been included to produce vision documents to provide regeneration strategies for both Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Last year Raof Daud, chair of the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board (BRRB), called for a re-examination of the policy framework for the town centre.

Bognor Regis town centre. Pic by Steve Robards

Last week, he said: “We have been examining the growth items proposed by Arun District Council through the individual committees, particularly the economy committee’s proposals for town centres, including a renewed strategic vision, the development of events and investment in high street recovery.

“Proposals through other committees include investment in the community warden scheme, a youth arts programme and the development of the Bersted Brooks nature reserve into a country park destination.

“We were pleased to facilitate a recent meeting of town centre partners which focused on local stakeholder priorities for Bognor Regis; these proposals reflect those priorities and demonstrate constructive engagement from ADC.

“The community deserves to see delivery of these plans and the priority now must be in working cross-party to ensure that plans secure enough support to progress regardless of election cycles.”

Rebecca White, the BRRB’s executive director, added: “We are very encouraged by the ambition and intention shown by the district council in these forward plans and by the appointment of a new permanent CEO, James Hassett, with a strong background in regeneration and economic development.

“The board takes the view that successful delivery comes through partnership and so we look forward to working with ADC and other local stakeholders in collaboration to develop these proposals into a coherent long term strategy for the town centre.”

The council is currently transforming Place St Maur to make it a more welcoming and attractive space, while Levelling-up Funding has been secured to improve the Alexandra Theatre.