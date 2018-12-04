Personalised slats on The Long Bench in Littlehampton raise money for The Aldingbourne Trust

Make your mark on Littlehampton seafront by adding a personalised slat to the twisting long bench.

The Long Bench Slat Scheme was launched by The Aldingbourne Trust last year as a fundraising initiative and the charity suggests it makes an ideal Christmas Gift.

Buying a slat through the scheme will support the work of the trust, which supports adults with learning disabilities and those with autism. It will also help towards ongoing maintenance of the bench, which was opened in July 2010 and can seat more than 300 people.

The wood and stainless steel bench is considered by many to be the longest bench in Britain and one of the longest in the world. It flows along the promenade, curving round lampposts and obstacles, twisting up into the seafront shelters and dropping down to paths and crossings.

The slats are made from sapele, a hardwood from Africa, which is harder than mahogany and a similar reddish brown colour. For more information, visit www.longbench.org

