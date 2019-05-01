Parties pitch for your votes ahead of Arun District Council election

The major political parties have made their pitch for your votes ahead of this week’s Arun District election.

All 54 seats are up for election, with polling day on Thursday May 2.

Arun Conservatives said: “People expect and Conservatives deliver, a sound financial strategy which provides efficient and cost effective services for local residents.”

The Chichester and Bognor Regis Green Party wrote: “Our key challenge is to mitigate the damage threatened by the council’s destructive Local Plan, which is set to flood the area with swathes of housing over farmland and sites of importance for wildlife.”

The Bognor Regis Labour Party said: “This election is the most important election in the history of Bognor Regis. For too long our town has not been listened to by the Conservative-controlled Arun District Council.”

Meanwhile Arun Liberal Democrats said: “The councillors elected on May 2nd, will serve for four years, Bognor Regis is in desperate need of change, please demand better and support the Liberal Democrats!”