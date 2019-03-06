Oral hearing due over Pagham homes legal challenge

Arun District Council has prepared for a ‘worst case scenario’ by setting aside £105,000 to fight a legal challenge opposing 400 new homes in Pagham.

Pagham Parish Council called for a judicial review after outline planning permission was given in October for the mixed use development on land south of Summer Lane.

At a meeting of the cabinet this week, members were told that a judge had refused the application for a review – but the parish intended to continue with the fight.

An oral hearing of the case will be held on March 19.

There has been huge concern within the parish about the scale of this and two other housing schemes planned for the village.

Signs declaring ‘RIP Pagham 1471-2018’, ‘We shall defend this land whatever the cost’ and ‘We shall fight in the fields and in the streets’ have been spotted – and residents have accused the district of using the village as a ‘dumping ground’ for its housing.

The land is, however, allocated for housing in the local plan.

Karl Roberts, director of place, told the cabinet: “£105,000 is the absolute worse case scenario should we proceed until the end of the process and lose.

“But potentially this process could end in two weeks if the judge agrees with the first judge’s decision that there isn’t grounds to challenge the decision.

“If that happens then council has incurred no costs and will be able to recover everything they’ve spent to date.”

The matter will have to go to a meeting of the full council for final approval.