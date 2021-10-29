New West Sussex county local forums to be held for first time

County Hall Chichester. Pic S Robards SR2105051 SUS-210505-160534001

West Sussex County Council has not held any of its County Local Committees since the start of the pandemic.

It has been decided these will not return and will instead be replaced by county local forums.

The sessions will be run via MS Teams on the following days:

Arun - Monday November 8, 6-7pm

Horsham - Wednesday November 10, 6-7pm

Crawley - Thursday November 11, 6-7pm

Worthing - Monday November 15, 6.30-7.30pm

Adur - Thursday November 18, 6-7pm

Chichester - Wednesday November 24, 6-7pm

Mid Sussex - Wednesday December 1, 7-8pm

Each forum is designed to cover the entire district or borough area.

If you are unsure of which county local forum you need to attend, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk and search for ‘district and borough councils’ where you can type in your postcode to find out.

If you would like to attend your local session virtually or ask a question, you can email [email protected]

Anyone who would like to ask a question is requested to email at least two days before the planned session as having the questions in advance will help ensure questions can be answered fully in the meeting.