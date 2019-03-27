New signs go up advertising pavilion park plans for Bognor’s sunken gardens

New signs advertising plans for the new pavilion park in Bognor Regis have been erected by the council.

Arun District Council is looking to redevelop the sunken gardens, nearby play area and Hothamton car park as part as regeneration plans for the town.

Environmental consultancy LUC is currently drawing up designs for the new ‘pavilion park’, a name chosen after a public vote.

The project was previously called the linear park.

New advertising signs have now been erected at the site to inform residents about what they can expect to see included in the scheme.

These are a green oasis, cafe, water play, creative play, events space and car parking.

The sign reads: “We are excited to share our plans for this new and innovative modern park on this site - the Hothamton play area, car park and sunken gardens.

“It will offer play and leisure for all ages day and evening, all year round.

“The features contained within the proposed park are based on the feedback received from the public consultation in 2015.

“The new park will be an attraction in its own right, and be a larger and higher quality public space than the current layout.

“It will be fully accessible to all, free to use and provide hours of fun for locals and visitors alike, whatever the season.”

The proposals have been controversial as a number of councillors and residents have campaigned to save the sunken gardens.

In particular they have criticised Arun District Council for the way consultation has been handled.

Previously Arun has defended the process, pointing towards a public consultation in 2015 on town’s two main regeneration sites and another public consultation exercise in 2018.

Meanwhile residents will have an input into LUC’s proposals and then will also be able to comment on a planning application when it is submitted.

A recent Bognor Regis Town Council questionnaire on regeneration was answered by 255 residents, with 65 per cent disattisfied with the current proposals and 73 per cent in favour of retaining and improving the sunken gardens.

Last week the Bognor Regis Civic Society put forward its own alternative proposal for the site, which includes a 25-metre pavilion dome.

This would act as a multi-event space that would could cater for uses such as an ice rink, roller skating, art gallery, comedy venue, live music venue, beer festivals, literary festivals and more.