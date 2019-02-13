New Bognor homeowners to be pursued for money owed by developer who went into administration

Homeowners who bought new properties in Bognor Regis are to be pursued for money owed by the developer when they went into administration, the council has said.

St Michael’s and All Angels Church in Queens Field East, Aldwick, was demolished and replaced with ten new terraced homes several years ago.

The development was originally refused by Arun District Council but granted on appeal by a planning inspector back in 2011.

As part of the planning permission developer Mildren Homes Limited agreed to pay the council financial contributions towards public open space and affordable housing.

However it went into administration while still owing Arun £81,459.77, according to a council document.

But the agreement between Arun and Mildren Homes Limited is enforceable against any successor including the purchasers of the individual homes built under the planning permission, the council says.

Subject to call-in the cabinet member for planning has decided to enforce the debt against the property owners.

Invoices will be sent to the property owners proportioned to the number of bedrooms in each home, with payments due when the homes are sold on.

According to the proposed decision: “The payments should have been made on the date the development was commenced by Mildren Homes Limited. The payments were not made on that date and only some monies have been paid.” It added: “The agreement is enforceable against any successor and this would include the purchasers of the individual residential properties that were built under the planning permission.”

The administrators were approached for comment but have so far not responded.