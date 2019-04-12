New block of flats in Bognor Regis approved

A new block of 14 flats in Bognor Regis has been approved by Arun District Council.

The site in Durban Road on the corner with Ash Grove was previously occupied by a two-storey industrial building but this has been demolished.

A planning application was then submitted for a new three storey block of eight one-bedroom flats & six two-bedroom flats.

This has been approved by council officers this week.

Officers concluded: “The proposed development would not result in unacceptable harm to the visual and residential amenity of the locality and it would be acceptable in terms of highway safety.”

The town council did not object and no representation from members of the public was received.