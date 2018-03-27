Nations Utd win first match

A new side made up of refugees from many different countries showed they are already one united team by winning their first football match on Sunday.

Nations United FC ran out 7-2 victors against Clancy’s Cavaliers on the astroturf pitches at Chichester College.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with opponents Clancy's Cavaliers

Their delighted Coach Jon Bowra said: “It was a remarkable effort from a talented group of players who have never played together before as a team.”

The side is being supported by Sanctuary in Chichester, a group of volunteers which helps refugees settle her in a number of ways.

Jon said: “Sanctuary in Chichester would like to thank Siddlesham FC for the kind donation of the kit, several local sponsors who have contributed financially towards the cost of boots, shin-pads and other equipment, Clancy’s Cavaliers for being such sporting opponents, and many local residents and SIC volunteers, who gave up their Sunday lie-in to support the team.

He added: “This is just the beginning for Nations United!”

