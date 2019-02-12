Littlehampton Shopmobility is ‘wonderful’, says MP as he visits coffee morning

Littlehampton Shopmobility was pleased to welcome the town’s MP to its fundraising coffee morning.

Nick Gibb, MP for Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, popped into the Bradbury Centre, in St Martin’s Lane, Littlehampton, for coffee and cake.

Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb with, from left, Debbie Fletcher, Marion Court, Littlehampton Shopmobility manager June Caffyn, Littlehampton Shopmobility chairman and Arun councillor Vicky Rhodes, Teresa Poland and Arun District Council chairmn Alan Gammon

He said: “Shopmobility are an important local charity that provides a vital service to elderly and infirm people and people with disabilities. It means they can get about and shop in the town with ease.

“The staff and volunteers who run the Littlehampton Shopmobility do a wonderful job maintaining and supplying a range of mobility scooters to sort people with a range of needs.”

The coffee morning on Friday was also attended by Arun District Council chairman Alan Gammon and Littlehampton Shopmobility chairman Vicky Rhodes.

A total of £227 was raised for Shopmobility in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.

