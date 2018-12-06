Linear Park plans: Public vote to name development Pavilion Park

The controversial Linear Park redevelopment will be called Pavilion Park following a recent public vote.

Councillors who support demolition of Sunken Gardens will pay 'heaviest price'

Last month, Arun District Council opened a poll to give residents the chance to have their say on the name, giving them the options of Pavilion Park, Princess Charlotte Park or Duke of Sussex Park.

Town councillors call for Linear Park plans to be abandoned

A total of 227 people voted, with Pavilion Park narrowly coming out on top with 47 per cent of the vote. Duke of Sussex Park was a close runner-up with 44 per cent, and Princess Charlotte Park received nine per cent of the vote.

Linear Park plans: Watch video of Bognor Regis councillors defending Sunken Garden site

Councillor Mrs Gillian Brown, Leader of Arun District Council and cabinet member for economy, said: “I’m delighted that residents engaged with this poll and have chosen a winner; the name Pavilion reflects the history of the site.

Linear Park plans: Arun District Council responds to claims it is 'ignoring' Bognor residents

“More than 200 people participated in the poll which demonstrates there is support in the community for the new park. Arun District Council is excited to see this project progress in the new year, and we hope to deliver the new Pavilion Park as soon as possible so that the community as a whole can enjoy all it will have to offer.”

Residents and town councillors have criticised Arun's handling of the consultation process by saying they are being ignored.

Linear Park plans: Lack of public consultation 'deeply disappointing'

Subject to planning consent, the £3 million Pavilion Park will include a number of features, including water play and a natural play area, a performance area to host a rolling events programme, a central market square, and a café with seating both inside and outside.

Linear Park plans: Town councillors tell residents "This isn't a district council, it's a dictatorship"

