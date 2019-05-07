Lib Dems triumph in Bognor Regis Town Council election

The Lib Dems have taken the most seats on Bognor Regis Town Council after last week’s poll.

The Conservatives, who had four councillors going into the election, now have no town council seats.

The Lib Dems have ten seats, with five independents and one Labour councillor.

RESULTS:

HATHERLEIGH: Adam Cunard (Independent) 46 ELECTED, Simon McDougall (Labour) 19.

HOTHAM (full results not currently available): John Barrett (Lib Dem) 461 ELECTED, Jeanette Chapman (Lib Dem) 476 ELECTED, Steve Goodheart (Independent) 621 ELECTED, Wayne Smith (Lib Dem) 363 ELECTED.

MARINE: Nigel Alner (Labour) 221, Jim Brooks (Independent) 786 ELECTED, Claire Needs (Lib Dem) 391 ELECTED, Heather Robbins (Labour) 241, Alison Sharples (Labour) 259 ELECTED, Matt Stanley (Lib Dem) 495 ELECTED.

ORCHARD: Lynne Armstrong Lilley (Labour) 180, Kenton Batley (Lib Dem) 389 ELECTED, Christopher Collins (Lib Dem) 260, Jan Cosgrove (Lab) 252, David Darling (Conservative) 217, Alan Foster (Labour) 158, Henry Jones (Lib Dem) 301 ELECTED, Kelly Morris (Labour), 180, Samantha Staniforth (Lib Dem) 422 ELECTED, Philip Woodall (Independent) 360 ELECTED.

PEVENSEY: Sandra Daniells (Independent) 439 ELECTED, Pat Dillon (Conservative) 266, Inna Erskine (Lib Dem) 422 ELECTED, John Erskine (Lib Dem) 383 ELECTED, Ian Manion (Labour) 198, Helen Scutt (Labour) 208, Linda Shepperd (Labour) 189.