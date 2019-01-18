Legal challenge launched against decision on new Pagham homes

A legal challenge against a decision to approve 400 new homes in Pagham has been launched.

Arun District Council’s development control committee granted planning permission for the homes south of Summer Lane back in October.

This was despite massive concerns in the parish about this development and two other large-scale housing schemes being proposed.

Now Pagham Parish Council has decided to challenge Arun’s decision in the courts.

A spokesman said: “Pagham Parish Council has consistently opposed the principle of development of housing on this scale in this location in Pagham.

“It was very concerned by various aspects of the decision to grant outline permission under P/140/16/OUT and, having no other means to challenge the decision of Arun District Council, decided to launch a legal challenge. The matter is now in the hands of our solicitors and the courts.”

Proposals for 280 homes north of Sefter Lane were given the go-ahead in November.

Meanwhile another large-scale development for 300 homes north of Hook Lane is set to be debated by committee members on Wednesday (January 23) along with separate plans for 65 homes off Horns Lane.

The Hook Lane application was deferred by councillors in November to allow for an independent assessment of the submitted road safety audit (RSA).

This work has now been completed and officers are recommending the application be approved.

According to the planning officers’ report: “Based on the findings of the RSA audit review, there are not considered to be any outstanding safety issues associate with the proposed accesses that will not be satisfactorily addressed through the proposed conditions and at the detailed design stage through the Stage 2 RSA.”