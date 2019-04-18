Last chance to have your say on A29 bypass proposals

Comments on plans for a new A29 bypass to the east of Eastergate, Westergate and Woodgate villages have to be made by Friday April 26.

West Sussex County Council has been consulting the public on its preferred route for the new 4.34km stretch of road.

The route would start near the Lidsey Caravan Park, intersect the B2233 Barnham Road, before joining the A29 south of Fontwell.

The current budget is £55.5m and would be funding through a variety of sources including developer contributions.

The first phase would focus on the northern stretch of road before the second phase south of the B2233 Barnham Road is completed.

The scheme has not been without controversy.

Campaigners have labelled the current proposals ‘shoddy’ and back in March urged the county council to ‘hit pause and reappraise this road-to-nowhere scheme’.

Meanwhile backbench councillors urged cabinet member for highways and infrastructure Roger Elkins to hold off on a preferred route decision until the consultation had closed.

This recommendation was rejected and the route confirmed in late March.

According to the county council: “The proposed road will help to provide a more reliable connection to Bognor Regis and reduce traffic along the section of the existing A29 that is proposed to be bypassed, especially at the Woodgate level crossing and the War Memorial junction.

“This will improve people’s journeys by reducing journey times and help provide safer journeys for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

“The new road will enable access to land that is allocated for development in the adopted Arun local plan thereby providing access to new jobs and new homes in Arun district.”

The consultation closes on Friday April 26.

To find out more about the scheme click here.

To have your say during the consultation click here.