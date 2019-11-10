Labour selects Arundel and South Downs election candidate

SUS-191011-110507001

Civil liberties campaigner and new mum Bella Sankey will contest the seat when voters head to the polls on Thursday December 12.

Ms Sankey, who was born and raised in Sussex, is a director of a national charity and has led many successful campaigns to improve civil rights protection for all.

She is a trained barrister and lives in Sussex with her husband and four-month-old daughter.

She said: “Throughout my life I have sought to assist others, particularly the most vulnerable. Government austerity policies have left health, education, transport and social care services in Sussex ravaged with many people feeling vulnerable and isolated. It is time to reverse that with costed plans to improve the quality of life for all.”

Ms Sankey says she is committed to protecting the environment supporting Labour’s policies aimed at tackling climate change and driving systemic change to protect our natural world.

At the last general election in 2017, Labour finished second in Arundel and South Downs, nearly tripling the number of votes received by the third-place Lib Dem candidate.

Nick Herbert, who has been the area’s MP since 2005, is not standing for re-election.

Caroline Fife, Arundel and South Downs Labour Party chair, said: “Bella’s selection is a major boost to our campaign to create a fairer future for all in this constituency. We’re very excited to be working with her in the weeks ahead to give voters a strong alternative to Tory austerity and misery.”

Ms Sankey went to school in Brighton before studying Law at Cambridge University and then an MA at SOAS in London before spearheading campaigns and lobbying at human rights organisations Liberty and then Reprieve.

The other Arundel and South Downs candidates so far are:

Alison Bennett (Lib Dems)

Bret King (Green Party)