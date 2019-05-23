Jeremy Corbyn with councillors Debs Stainforth, Carl Walker, Sylvia Knight, Dawn Smith, Rosie Lelliot and Margaret Howard. Picture: EW&S Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits West Sussex town

Jeremy Corbyn has been canvassing around a town in Sussex this afternoon - and here are some pictures from his visit.

The Labour leader made a surprise visit to Worthing and Lancing this afternoon, with lunch at the Perch on Lancing Beach followed by door knocking in Worthing with Labour councillors. Deputy manager of Perch Joe Doyle said ‘it was a pleasure to meet him’. Here are some pictures from his visit.

Jeremy Corbyn visits Gaisford Ward with Lavinia OConnor, the parliamentary candidate for East Worthing and Shoreham, newly elected local councillor Henna Chowdhury and MEP candidates. Picture: Labour EWS
Jeremy Corbyn with parliamentary candidate Lavina OConnor and councillor Mike Barrett for Selden ward. Picture: EW&S Labour
Jeremy Corbyn in Queen Street, Broadwater, while canvassing with the Labour Party. Picture: Laura Davies
Jeremy Corbyn congratulates Pat Schan for her 45 years of service as nurse and midwife for the NHS. Picture: EW&S Labour
