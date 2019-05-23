Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits West Sussex town
Jeremy Corbyn has been canvassing around a town in Sussex this afternoon - and here are some pictures from his visit.
The Labour leader made a surprise visit to Worthing and Lancing this afternoon, with lunch at the Perch on Lancing Beach followed by door knocking in Worthing with Labour councillors. Deputy manager of Perch Joe Doyle said ‘it was a pleasure to meet him’. Here are some pictures from his visit.
Jeremy Corbyn visits Gaisford Ward with Lavinia OConnor, the parliamentary candidate for East Worthing and Shoreham, newly elected local councillor Henna Chowdhury and MEP candidates. Picture: Labour EWS