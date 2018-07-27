Labour councillor denies posting alleged anti-Semitic comments

A Bognor Regis town councillor has denied posting anti-Semitic material on social media.

The comments which appeared on the Facebook page of Labour councillor Damien Enticott, who was elected for the Hatherleigh ward in February, has since been deleted but not before being widely shared on social media today (Friday July 27).

Other older posts on the Facebook page appear to show support for transphobic and sexist views.

Cllr Enticott has been approached for comment by the Observer.

The Jewish Chronicle has reported him as denying that he had been the one who had posted the offensive video and statement on his Facebook account, saying: “The statement that was made wasn’t by myself. I don’t actually share antisemitic views at all.”

He said he had taken his passwords off the computer.

The Observer, which understands Cllr Enticott has been suspended from the Labour Party, has chosen not to reprint any of the alleged remarks.

A Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints of antisemitism extremely seriously and we are committed to challenging and campaigning against it in all its forms.

“Complaints about antisemitism are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”