Incorrect closing time advertised for Bognor Regis’ rubbish tip

The wrong closing time for Bognor Regis’ rubbish tip was incorrectly displayed on the county council’s website earlier this week.

Household Waste Recycling Sites changed to their summer opening hours on Monday (April 1).

But when the information was updated by West Sussex County Council on its website the incorrect closing time was included for both the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton sites.

This has now been corrected.

A council spokesman said: “Unfortunately when we updated our summer opening hours for our household waste recycling sites on our website we included the incorrect closing time for both our Littlehampton and Bognor Regis sites.

“Littlehampton is open until 6pm every day of the week, except Tuesdays and Wednesdays when it is closed all day.

“Bognor Regis is also open until 6pm, but closed all day on Thursdays, and on Fridays from June 2019. Currently it remains open on Fridays between 8.30am and 6pm.”

Here are the summer opening times for every location in West Sussex.