‘Huge housing challenges’ in Arun district

With average house prices in the Arun area being 17 times more than the average income, the district faces ‘huge housing challenges’, councillors have been told.

The strategy has four aims: to increase the housing supply, to prevent and relieve homelessness, to improve housing conditions, and to create sustainable communities to meet the needs of all residents.

A report to the cabinet from Trevor Bence (Con, Aldwick East), cabinet member for residential services, stated that the average house price in the district was £286,000, while the average salary, accordinbg to the Office of National Statistics, was £16,432.

Adding that Arun could be ‘a very unaffordable area to live’, he told councillors the new strategy combined the old housing, homeless and rough sleeping strategies.

He said: “We want Arun to be a place where residents have access to affordable and high quality homes to enable them to build settled, safe and healthy lives within thriving communities.”

The strategy proved to be an extensive document, covering areas such as supported housing, homelessness, and how to make best use of both the council’s housing stock and homes in the private rented sector.

Mr Bence said: “There’s been a huge amount of work in putting this together.

“This contains almost everything that we have been working as a team tirelessly on for the last two years to get the housing revenue account and all our responsibilities under the homelessness reduction act to run parallel with each other.”