Hotel, restaurant and drive-thru planned at Bognor Road business park site

An 84-bed hotel and a Beefeater restaurant could be built as part of a business park near Bognor Road roundabout in Chichester.

Plans for Cathedral Way business park at the former fuel depot site east of the junction previously included a giant discount supermarket.

Now a new application is seeking permisson for eight units with mix of different uses, including a Premier Inn hotel, a Beefeater restaurant of 196 covers, a drive-thru possibly for Costa Coffee, a gym and other trade and business units.

Access for the scheme, as previously permitted for the supermarket idea, would necessitate a signalised junction on the A259 Bognor Road.

It comes after discount retailer Lidl confirmed it would be moving to a new site in Westhampnett Road across from its existing Chichester store.

The Cathedral Way complex would have around 430 car parking spaces, along with 11 electric vehicle charging points, a taxi rank and bicycle storage.

Details in planning documents submitted to Chichester District Council include traffic movements for the roadside trade units and a ‘Costa Coffee’ drive-thru.

Costa currently has permission to build a drive-thru unit next to McDonalds at Portfield roundabout: Drive-thru Costa approved for Chichester



The usage classes for the remaining buildings would allow for 7,810sqm of employment space, as well one 930sqm building for leisure uses, such as a gym.

An employability assessment for the site stated that the development would create 296 jobs, equivalent to £5.6million a year in wages, more than the 239 jobs that would have been created from the discount supermarket plan.