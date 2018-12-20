Homes approved for former South Downs Holiday Village in Bracklesham

Plans to build up to 85 homes at the old South Downs Holiday Village, in Bracklesham Bay, will be approved once the details of a Section 106 agreement have been worked out.

Planning applications for the site have been on the agenda of Chichester District Council’s planning committee three times.

The first time in September saw plans withdrawn, while November saw it deferred because of issues with a proposed access on to Clappers Lane, the number of homes planned and the scale of the buildings at the junction with Bracklesham Lane.

With all those matters dealt with – and the Clappers Lane access changed to pedestrian and cyclists only – an outline application was considered and approved by the committee on Wednesday December 19.

Only the issue of how much money the developers will contribute to local infrastructure now stands in the way.

Known as S106 contributions, they are expected to include £5,000 for the cycle infrastructure and £276,080 in A27 mitigation payments.

The development will include 26 affordable homes, a play area, open space, landscaping and footpaths.

The holiday park closed in January 2017 and, since then, has been used to house seasonal agricultural workers.

Permission for this expired earlier this month, though an application to extend it for three years for 400 people has been submitted.