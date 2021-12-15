Here’s which Sussex MPs backed or opposed new Covid rules including passes

SUS-211215-093300001

Following the emergence of the Omicron variant the government announced Plan B last week, making masks mandatory in certain settings and advising a return to working from home where possible.

Plans to make Covid passes mandatory for entry into nightclubs and settings where large crowds gather were backed in the Commons last night with 369 MPs voting in favour and 126 against.

Among the 126 to vote against were Wealden MP Nus Ghani, Crawley MP Henry Smith, East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton and Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas.

Those who voted in favour were Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman, Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart, Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith, Chichester MP Gillian Keegan, Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley and Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb.

Meanwhile Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell, Horsham MP Jeremy Quin and Hove MP Peter Kyle were not recorded as voting.

Ms Lucas said the Government’s ‘mixed messaging has been incredibly unhelpful’ and suggested what was needed is a reduction on social contacts, which could be assisted both with better sick pay and financial support for business if fewer people are going to their premises.

She added: “People are not getting vaccinated because of a lack of trust, and trying to force them into it, either through vaccine passports or through mandatory vaccinations in some settings, compounds that mistrust, as does berating them or ‘othering’ them.

“If we want more people to be vaccinated—and believe me, I absolutely do — that is the bottom line, but we have to build the sense that vaccination is being done for the community, not to it.”

Meanwhile Mr Loughton said: “I will vote against Covid passports, which are a key part of plan B. I appreciate that they are not vaccine passports, but that is the Government’s plan C, and that is what I fear.

“It is passport creep. We have already heard about passports for pubs and other venues. However much we want to get people vaccinated, we do not want a society where we ask for papers and deprive people of their liberty.”

Mr Smith said on Twitter: “In Parliament this evening I can’t support introducing Covid passes or mandatory vaccination - both would be counterproductive and don’t work - worse, they overly empower the state and damage Britain’s recovery. I do urge all get Covid inoculated to protect yourself and others.”

MPs also voted to approve mandatory mask-wearing in most indoor settings and compulsory vaccinations for NHS workers in England, the latter also being opposed by Ms Ghani, Ms Lucas, Mr Loughton and Mr Smith.