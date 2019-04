Here are candidates standing at Arun District Council election

All 54 seats at Arun District Council are up for election later this week.

Polling day is Thursday May 2.

Here is a full list of candidates in each ward:

ALDWICK EAST (two seats)

Trevor Bence, Conservatives; Gillian Brown, Conservatives; Hugh Coster, Independent; Tony Dixon, Independent.

ALDWICK WEST (two seats)

Lynne Armstrong Lilley, Labour; Carol Birch, Green; David Gerrie, Conservatives; Ian Manion, Labour; Claire Needs, Liberal Democrats; Martin Smith, Liberal Democrats; Caroline Spencer, Conservatives; Matilda Watson, UKIP.

ANGMERING & FINDON (three seats)

Alison Baker, Labour; Paul Bicknell, Conservatives; Mike Clayden, Conservatives; Andy Cooper, Conservatives; Jean Dunning, UKIP; John Richards, Liberal Democrats; George Schlich, Liberal Democrats.

ARUNDEL & WALBERTON (three seats)

Faye Catterson, Green Party; Gil Cockburn, Liberal Democrats; Paul Dendle, Conservatives; Paul Graydon, Liberal Democrats; Grant Roberts, Conservatives; Liz Wallace, UKIP; Michael Ward, Labour; Robert Wheal, Conservatives.

BARNHAM (three seats)

Michael Chapman, Liberal Democrats; John Charles, Conservatives; Christopher Hughes, Conservatives; Adrian Thorpe, Liberal Democrats; Isabel Thurston, Green Party; Kris Vill, Labour; Laurence Wilshere, Conservatives.

BEACH (two seats)

David Britton, Conservatives; David Gaskin, Conservatives; Robert Gowland, Labour; Stephen Mcconnell, Labour; Dan Purchese, Liberal Democrats; James Walsh, Liberal Democrats

BERSTED (three seats)

Kenton Batley, Liberal Democrats; Susan Bence, Conservatives; Keir Greenway, Conservatives; Graham Levell, Conservatives; Martin Lury, Liberal Democrats; Ann Rapnik, UKIP; Heather Robbins, Labour; Jerry Tomlinson, Labour.

BROOKFIELD (two seats)

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, Liberal Democrats; Chris Blanchard-Cooper, Liberal Democrats; Neil Campbell, Labour; Alan Gammon, Conservatives; Mick Warren, Conservatives; Christine Wiltshire, Labour

COURTWICK WITH TODDINGTON (three seats)

Kevin Blake, Liberal Democrats; June Caffyn, Conservatives; Jill Long, Conservatives; Maralyn May, Labour; Mike Northeast, Labour; Vicky Rhodes, Conservatives; Freddie Tandy, Labour

EAST PRESTON (three seats)

Ricky Bower, Conservatives, Robert Burn, Liberal Democrats; Terry Chapman, Conservatives; Tony Dines, Labour; Paul Kelly, Conservatives; Malcolm Taylor, Liberal Democrats

FELPHAM EAST (two seats)

David Edwards, Conservatives; Paul English, Conservatives; Wayne Smith, Liberal Democrats.

FELPHAM WEST (two seats)

Jeff Daws, Labour; Richard Gotheridge, Liberal Democrats; Gill Madeley, Conservatives; Bernard May, Labour; Elaine Stainton, Conservatives; Bob Waterhouse, Liberal Democrats.

FERRING (two seats)

Roger Elkins, Conservatives; Dorothy Macedo, Labour; Adrian Midgley, Liberal Democrats; Peter Muncey, Labour; Colin Oliver-Redgate, Conservatives.

HOTHAM (two seats)

John Barrett, Liberal Democrats; Joan English, Conservatives; Steve Goodheart, independent; David Meagher, Labour; Roger Nash, Labour; Chloe Newby, UKIP; Stephen Reynolds, Conservatives, Jeanette Warr, Liberal Democrats.

MARINE (two seats)

Nigel Alner, Labour; Jim Brooks, Independent; Alison Sharples, Labour; Matt Stanley, Liberal Democrats; Kim Stone, Conservatives.

MIDDLETON-ON-SEA (two seats)

David Box, Liberal Democrats; Shirley Haywood, Independent, Graham Jones, Independent, Richard Missenden, Labour; Jacky Pendleton, Conservatives; Larry Walder, Liberal Democrats; Sam Walker, Labour; Paul Wotherspoon, Conservatives.

ORCHARD (two seats)

Jan Cosgrove, Labour; David Darling, Conservatives, Alan Foster, Labour; Susan Livett, Green; Francis Oppler, Liberal Democrats; Samantha Staniforth, Liberal Democrats; Phil Woodall, Independent.

PAGHAM (two seats)

Alistair Black, Labour; Paul Davis, UKIP; Dawn Hall, Conservatives; June Hamilton, Independent; David Huntley, Independent; Ash Patel, Conservatives; Helen Scutt, Labour; Paul Wyatt, Green.

PEVENSEY (two seats)

Sandra Daniells, Independent; Pat Dillon, Conservatives; Inna Erskine, Liberal Democrats; John Erskine, Liberal Democrats; Simon McDougall, Labour; Linda Shepperd, Labour.

RIVER (three wards)

Tracey Baker, Liberal Democrats; George Blampied, Conservatives; Phil Booker, Conservatives; Ian Buckland, Liberal Democrats; Alan Butcher, Labour; Berni Millam, Labour; George O’Neill, Labour; David Paige, Conservatives; Emily Seex, Liberal Democrats; Steven Trigg, UKIP.

RUSTINGTON EAST (two seats)

David Chace, Liberal Democrats; Alison Cooper, Conservatives; Shaun Gunner, Conservatives; Jessica Halligan, Liberal Democrats; Chris Walsh, Labour.

RUSTINGTON WEST (three seats)

Jamie Bennett, Liberal Democrats; Philippa Bower, Conservatives; Pauline Gregory, Liberal Democrats; Stephen Horne, Conservatives; Nigel Stapley, Labour; Will Tilbrook, Liberal Democrats; Lucy Toynbee, Labour; Mark Turner, Conservatives.

YAPTON (two seats)

Derek Ambler, Conservatives; Stephen Haymes, Conservatives; Henry Jones, Liberal Democrats; Doug Maw, Green Party; Tricia Wales, UKIP; Amanda Worne, Liberal Democrats.