Have your say on parking controls in Chichester

Proposals to tackle growing pressure on on-street parking in Chichester will be put forward for public consultation from Friday (March 1).

West Sussex County Council will be asking for feedback on the city-wide parking management plan for all of March.

Responses will be able to be made online via www.westsussex.gov.uk/chiparkingplan from March 1, as well as at four drop-in exhibitions.

It follows an initial consultation in 2017 on The Chichester Road Space Audit with draft suggestions including commuter parking in residential streets.

Following feedback from that first consultation, the county council agreed to push ahead with designs for a citywide parking management scheme for Chichester, with ideas to be put to the public once again.

Roger Elkins, Cabinet Member for Highways and Infrastructure, said: “With new housing, plus business and retail expansion in the Chichester area, parking problems will only intensify.

“They could have an increasing impact in areas that currently have no parking restrictions, which is why we want to be proactive and plan now, rather than wait and be forced to react when it’s too late.

“We also want to take a holistic, city-wide approach to parking, and not simply move a problem from one area and create a new one elsewhere.”

The county council has said that the proposed Parking Management Plan will enable all residents, businesses and other stakeholders to get a much clearer picture of current parking capacity and the different parking demands.

Roger added: “I would urge people to please take the time and trouble to respond to our consultation and let us know what they think.”

Details of the proposals including the designs, maps and FAQs will be available via the council’s on-line consultation hub from Friday 1 March and include a questionnaire to aid responses. Please see: www.westsussex.gov.uk/chiparkingplan

There will also be four drop-in exhibitions taking place with council officers on hand to answer questions:

– Friday, March 1 10am – 4pm and Saturday March 2 10am – 4pm and Wednesday March 20 10am - 4pm at the Old Court Room, The Council House, North Street , Chichester, PO19 1LQ

– Monday March 25, 2pm – 8pm, Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Drive, Swanfield Park, Chichester, PO19 6GH

The deadline for responses is Sunday March 31. The feedback will then be analysed and a report made to the South Chichester County Local Committee in June.