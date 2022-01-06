Four new houses to be built in Chichester

Chichester District Council has approved plans for four new homes in Chichester. SUS-220601-160312001

Chichester District Council has approved Mr and Mrs Cunningham’s application for four new dwellings on Lavant Road in Chichester.

The plans will also see the demolition of the property located at 22A Lavant Road and four new houses from 22A to the rear of 24.

The application submitted in August 2020 was met with 34 complaints from local residents regarding the build with many regarding the build ‘reducing the residential amenity of neighbours and the property being ‘out of character with the environment’

The plan was amended several times before getting permission from the council for the build.

A statement from the Chichester Parish Council Committee said: “It is considered the principle of additional residential units are the site are acceptable, furthermore the scale and form of the proposal is acceptable in terms of the character of the area and impact to neighbouring amenity and the proposal is acceptable in all other respects.

“The proposal therefore complies with development plan policies and NPPF and the application is recommended for approval.”