Former Bognor Regis mayor named new Arun chairman

A three-time former mayor of Bognor Regis has been elected the new chairman of Arun District Council.

Lib Dem Jeanette Warr has previously served on Arun for eight years and was elected again earlier this month for the Hotham ward.

Jeanette Warr, new Arun District Council, and Amanda Worne, new vice chairman of the council

Newly-elected Yapton councillor Amanda Worne was elected vice chairman at the same meeting on Wednesday night (May 22).

Cllr Warr said: “I’m delighted to become chairman of Arun District Council and consider it a great honour and thank you very much for the opportunity.”

She welcomed new and returning councillors and looked forward to ‘this being a fair and respectful chamber delivering the best for Arun residents’.

She will be supporting council staff fundraising work throughout her year as chairman and will be working closely with officers.

In proposing Cllr Warr as chairman, Francis Oppler described her as an ‘amazing champion for Bognor Regis’.

He first met her in 1990 after she had organised a march to protest against the closure of Marks and Spencer.

She has served for a number of years on the town council and Cllr Oppler said: “Jeanette will bring all her experience and warmth and ability to put people at ease. She will be an outstanding ambassador along with her husband Michael.

“She will also help set the tone for this new administration and for the new era here in Arun for the four years to come.”

James Walsh, the new leader of the council, added: “She will be an outstanding chairman of the Arun district and its residents.”

Cllr Worne, who broke her spine in a cycling accident back in 2015, was described as having an ‘infectious enthusiasm’ by Dr Walsh.

Cllr Oppler added: “Amanda has the ability to inspire people and together with Chris [Blanchard-Cooper] and Claire [Needs] here at Arun sends out a clear message no matter your background or physical ability or orientation you can strive to be whatever you want.”