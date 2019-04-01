A former Bognor Regis hotel could be converted into flats if plans are approved by councillors next week.

The Gables Hotel in Crescent Road has been marketed for sale since 2016 as it was vacant and deemed no longer viable.

After being bought it was then marketed for hotel use but recently has been used as a private guest house for employees who visit the country on a short-term basis.

Developers are now looking to convert the building to form four one-bedroom flats over the three floors.

The dormer window on the north-east side would be enlarged and amend the secondary door on the front elevation.

A planning application for the works and the change of use are due to be discussed by Arun District Council’s development control committee on Wednesday April 10.

Officers are recommending the plans be approved.

Bognor Regis Town Council has objected as members felt it was important to protect existing hotels.

However Arun planning officers have pointed how the site has not been used as tourist accommodation for a number of years and is not in a particularly prominent tourist location.

They also argue the proposal for new flats ‘represents an efficient use of urban land and does so without compromising the character/appearance of the existing building’.