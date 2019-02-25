Former Bognor mayor not standing in election after 18 years of service

District councillor Paul Wells has announced he will not stand at the upcoming elections in May.

The Liberal Democrat, who represents Hotham ward, made the announcement in a Facebook post last week.

The post read: "After 18 years of serving on local councils and representing the community I've decided to take a well earned rest and not stand again in the forthcoming elections. The community and the council have played a big part of my life over the years and with the current four years coming to an end in May it seems the right time not to stand again for the district elections.

"I've been involved and given support to many campaigns over the years including saving the town hall from demolition marching to save our hospital to name a couple and of course supporting local residents on various issues.

"Serving Bognor Regis as Town Mayor was an honour in 2013 - 2014 and was an opportunity to meet so many people in our great community. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me, voted or given me advice over the years and of course I wish everyone who is going to stand in May the best of luck."

In November last year, Paul pushed for answers on the future of a town centre doctor's surgery, amid concerns it would move further from its patients. Read the full story here: Call for answers over future of Bognor health centre

Due to weeks of 'glorious sunshine' Paul praised the impact of the hot weather on footfall in the town. Read the full story here: Bognor sees surge in visitors thanks to heatwave



