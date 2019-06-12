Final approval given for 300 Yapton homes

Plans for 300 new homes in Yapton have been given final approval this week after the completion of a legal agreement with the developer.

Landlink Estates is looking to build the homes on land east of Drove Lane.

Its outline application was supported by Arun District Council’s development control committee in January alongside a separate scheme nearby for 250 homes alongside a separate scheme nearby for 250 homes west of Bilsham Road being promoted by Gleeson Strategic Land.

Both schemes have been controversial in the village, but the sites were included in the council’s local plan.

Gleeson’s scheme received final sign-off by officers in April, and now this week Arun has confirmed a legal agreement has been signed meaning Landlink’s proposals have been granted planning permission.

Both applications include financial contributions towards improving the Oystercatcher and Comet Corner junctions as well as cash to help Yapton Primary School expand.