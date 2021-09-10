Empty Bognor Regis beach kiosk looking for a new operator

The Gloucester Road kiosk, which was previously known as Beach Snacks, could soon house a new business.

Arun District Council is looking for a new occupant to refurbish the café which has a food preparation area, outside seating and a toilet.

It is one of five potential café buildings being marketed across Bognor Regis and Littlehampton as some of the leases expire at the end of October.

Rather than renewing the existing leases, councillors agreed to market the premises and open them up to potential bidders at the end of July.

A mothballed public toilet at Marine Park Gardens, Bognor Regis, is also being marketed. The building previously secured planning permission to be used as a café but this has since expired.