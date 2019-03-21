Electors vote for a 'final say' over regeneration in Bognor

Electors at a meeting on Monday night (March 18) voted to have a final say over regeneration plans in the town.

Councillors and members of the public met at the Picturedrome as part of the annual meeting of Bognor Regis electors and covered topics ranging from football stadiums to charity but one topic remained as a focal point throughout - regeneration.

The first resolution, put forward by Labour councillor Jan Cosgrove stated the annual meeting of Bognor Regis electors:

• Thanks the town council for conducting the survey of vies concerning the proposed Linear Park and the Sunken Gardens;

• Confirms the need for residents in the wider Bognor Regis urban area (six parishes) to have a final say on which regeneration scheme goes forward and demands that Arun District Council facilitate this choice, laying our the viable schemes that are extant, with relevant status details;

• Failing this, requests the town council to further consider this matter to enable residents to make their views known;

• Reminds Arun District Council as landowner of the Regis Centre and Hothampton sites that it acts for the public interest, not as a private landowner.

Speaking about the resolution, Mr Cosgrove drew comparisons to Brexit and said it was 'quite clear' what residents wanted: "Here we are 20 years, at least, from when this process started and we still have no decision about regeneration and no consultation of the Bognor Regis electorate — that goes right through the six parishes and including this town parish — no consultation taking place."

