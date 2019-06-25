Design of new Bognor seafront toilets ‘dreadful’ says Tory

The design of toilets installed on Bognor Regis’ seafront last year has been described as ‘dreadful’ by a Tory councillor.

The facilities were opened to the public in October 2018 but less than four months later were shut after defects were discovered with the structure.

They remain closed due to a legal dispute between Arun District Council and the contractor, with temporary toilets currently in place for beach visitors.

Elaine Stainton (Con, Felpham West) was highly critical of the project approved by the council’s previous Tory administration at a Bognor Regis regeneration sub-committee on Monday.

She said: “The design I think was dreadful. It looks like something out of toy town.”

She felt it should have been brick like the rest of the buildings along the seafront.

She added: “I hope with the new [Lib Dem] administration we are going to have a proper design and something for the elements.”

The issue was also raised by Arun’s new deputy leader Francis Oppler (LDem, Orchard). He felt the toilets had been put in the wrong place and should have been set back from the seafront.

Before the toilets had to be closed he observed queues of people ‘building up rapidly’ waiting to use the toilets because there was not a sufficient number of cubicles.