Demolition plans at Sidlesham nursery submitted

Plans for demolition work to take place at a Sidlesham nursery has been submitted to Chichester District Council.

Jake’s Nursery on Selsey Road in Sidlesham have applied for the demolition of the greenhouses on the 3.8 hectacre site.

The plans would also the replacement of the demolished greenhouses with new ones.

The new glass for the greenhouses would be designed to be of the same proportions of the existing new glass on site with the same materials and construction types and will include a corridor between the new greenhouses.

The existing heat storage tank will also be replaced with a newer model.