Decision due on major Pagham housing development

Plans for up to 300 homes, an 80-bed care home and a school in Pagham will be put to Arun District Council again, more than six months after another application for the site was refused.

The application, for land north of Hook Lane, has attracted more than 300 objections as well as opposition from Pagham, Aldwick and North Mundham Parish Councils.

As well as the increase in traffic, concerns included the loss of agricultural land, the strain placed on local services, and the impact on the rural character of the area.

In January, the district council’s development control committee went against the advice of officers and rejected an identical application because of traffic concerns.

This was even though the site had been allocated for housing in the local plan and two schemes for a total of 680 homes had been approved elsewhere in the village.

The applicant, Hallam Land Management Ltd, promptly launched an appeal, which will take the form of a public inquiry between October 22 and 25.

If the council loses the appeal it could cost tens of thousands of pounds, so in June the cabinet asked for £25,000 to be put aside to defend the appeal and hire consultants.

Members were warned that the cost would be a lot more if the appeal was successful.

The meeting will be held at Arun Civic Centre, in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, at 2.30pm on Wednesday August 7. Members of the public are welcome to attend.