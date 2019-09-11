Date set for removal of temporary toilets on Bognor Regis seafront

Temporary toilets on Bognor Regis’ seafront are due to be removed later this month.

Arun District Council unveiled new facilities on the promenade last year but months later had to shut them when defects with the structure were discovered.

The council then installed temporary toilets for the summer period, but these are due to be removed and will be closed to the public from Monday September 23 to allow time for decommissioning and cleaning ahead of removal.

The nearest facilities are at the Regis Centre car park and at Waterloo Square.

A council spokesman said: “Arun District Council remains in discussions with the contractor about how to achieve a satisfactory solution for the permanent seafront toilets in Bognor Regis.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused while we continue to work on a resolution to these unforeseen issues.”

Back in March the situation was branded a ‘catastrophe’ by one Lib Dem councillor.