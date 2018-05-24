COUNTY NEWS: BBC Question Time comes to Sussex tonight

BBC Question Time – the topical political debating programme – will be filmed in Sussex tonight (Thursday, May 24).

After visiting Bognor Regis and Hastings in 2017, as well as Brighton in 2016, the show will be filmed in Worthing this evening.

The majority of the panel was revealed exclusively by the Worthing Herald, this newspaper’s sister title, yesterday.

Appearing on the show will be journalist Dominic Lawson, Conservative MP Anna Soubry, historian Sarah Churchwell and novelist Lionel Shriver.

The final panellist, Labour MP Anneliese Dodds, was confirmed yesterday.

The show, hosted by David Dimbleby, will be televised on BBC One at 10.45pm. He said: “I am very much looking forward to bringing Question Time to Worthing for the first time.

“What really matters is that we have a lively audience who want to speak their mind. It’s a chance for people in Worthing to get their voice heard not just by politicians, but right across the UK.”