Barratt David Wilson Homes submitted an application to replace the bollards next to an emergency access gate on land north of Felpham.

This follows a previous application to replace a bus gate with an emergency access.

The application said the new arrangement would allow pedestrian access whilst preventing through traffic by motorbike and requiring cyclists to dismount.

Residents said barriers in Felpham have delayed emergency services getting to their homes

Access for emergency services would remain through access gates with coded locks and the application stated the emergency services said this would be preferable to multiple locked bollards.

But residents submitted objections to the plans saying the ‘unsightly gates’ rattle and keep them awake at night and on two occasions emergency services had not been able to gain access.

They said an ambulance had to walk through with a trolley to deal with a patient and the fire service had been delayed reaching a house fire.

Residents previously called for the ugly barriers to be removed from Woodhill Way.

Relating to this application, one resident was unable to believe there was another application. “No-one at Arun District Council has listened to the objections of residents nor is ADC bothered that lives have been put at risk through the emergency vehicles unable to gain access,” they said.