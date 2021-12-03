Plans submitted to retain 10 person HMO

A planning statement for 7 Longford Road said it is a two storey, end of terrace house in the Railway Station Conservation Area.

Shared facilities are found on the ground and first floor.

Additional improvements have been made to the house, the statement said, to create a shared combined kitchen and dining area.

Plans have been submitted to retain a house of multiple occuption at 7 Longford Road, Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Streetview

One bedroom had also been moved to the back of the property and replaced with a shower room.

“The building provides affordable accommodation in a location that has good access to public transport and close to local amenities,” the statement said.