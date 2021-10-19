Plans for 30 homes at Eastergate approved

The plans for Boweries, Barnham Road, included a new access, public open space, landscaping and associated works.

In its decision report the council said northern and southern parts of the site are currently occupied by paddocks used for the grazing of horses.

The existing house and several barns and outbuildings are located on the eastern boundary of the site, which is in the gap between Barnham and Eastergate.

The proposed access would utilise the existing access to the Boweries, taken directly off Barnham Road.

A previous application was refused in 2019 and went to appeal in December 2020 when it was dismissed.

This application was submitted before the appeal decision but officers said in that time the situation regarding the masterplan had changed, this application was full rather than outline and was supported by a full surface water and drainage impact assessment.