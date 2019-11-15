New Alderman announced for Arun

Cllr Mrs Jeanette Warr, Chairman of Arun District Council. Honorary Alderman Norman Dingemans, Mrs Patricia Dingemans.

At a special council meeting on Wednesday (November 13), councillors voted unanimously to appoint Norman Dingemans as honorary Alderman of Arun District Council as recognition of his many years of service.

Cllr Dr James Walsh, leader of Arun District Council said: “It is an honour to propose Norman as Honorary Alderman of this council. I have known Norman for many years and this is a fitting tribute to his hard work and dedication.”

Norman represented the District Ward of Walberton from 1995 to 2015 when a boundary review saw Norman elected as councillor in the Arundel and Walberton ward until May 2019.

Norman served as leader of the council from 2002 to 2006 and spent many years as an active cabinet member, responsible for customer services and economic regeneration.

As well as his work as a Cabinet member, Norman chaired many committee meetings such as the former policy and resources; planning and economic regeneration committees and was both chairman and vice-chairman of the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton regeneration sub-committees at different times.

Throughout his time as a councillor, Norman was also a local government association accredited peer and conducted numerous peer reviews in several other local authorities.

As well as being an active and committed councillor, Norman served as this council’s nominated representative on the South Downs National Park and his passion for this is clear as he continues to support them with many activities in his spare time.